Euro zone growth will likely be negative in Q4, inflation high, ECB's De Guindos Says

MADRID (Reuters) – The euro zone economy will likely show negative growth rates in the fourth quarter while inflation will still remain high before starting to slow down in the first quarter, European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.