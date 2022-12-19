EU passenger car registrations soar 16% in November, Jan to July weakness impacts 2022 numbers

FG Trade European Union passenger car registrations dropped 6.1% in the eleven months of 2022, however was up 16.3% in November, with 829,527 units sold. This compares to the October figure of 12.2%. November reports, bifurcating geographically: Germany up 31.4%, Italy up 14.7%, Spain up 10.3%, and France up 9.8%. Q3 2022 market share – fuel types of new cars: battery electric 11.9%, hybrid 22.6% and petrol 37.8%, according to European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). Geographically eleven month performance 2022: Italy recorded the weakest result so far this year, down 11.6%, followed by France down 8.7%, Spain down 4.4% and Germany down 2.4%. Though results have been strong in the recent months, the weakness posted between January to July was enough to drag down the overall numbers. Tickers to watch: Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY); Stellantis (NYSE:STLA); Renault (OTCPK:RNSDF); Toyota (NYSE:TM) ; Ford (NYSE:F); Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY).