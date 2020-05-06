Essex County Man Shakey Hoover Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Being Felon in Possession of a Firearm

(STL.News) – An Essex County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 120 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced today.

Shakey Hoover, 39, of Newark, was convicted March 27, 2019, of one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon following a two-day trial before U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler in Newark federal court. Judge Chesler imposed the sentence today by video conference.

According to documents filed in this case and the evidence at trial:

On the evening of April 23, 2017, four individuals — Lashaunda Glenn, her boyfriend, her sister, and her sister’s boyfriend — arrived by car at Glenn’s mother’s house in Newark to pick up a television belonging to Glenn’s sister. Glenn’s mother lived in the third-floor apartment of the house with Hoover, her longtime boyfriend and a convicted felon.

Glenn and Hoover began arguing. As the confrontation became more heated, Hoover pulled from his waistband a small silver revolver, pointed it at the group, and threatened to kill them. Glenn and her companions ran to a nearby police station to report what had happened. Newark police arrived at the house a few minutes later and found a silver revolver loaded with one bullet. An examination of the gun found Hoover’s fingerprint on it.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Chesler sentenced Hoover to three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited the Newark Police Department, under the direction of Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose; the N.J. State Police, under the direction of Col. Patrick J. Callahan; and special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson in Newark, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jason S. Gould and Stephen Ferketic of the Criminal Division in Newark

