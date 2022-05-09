Energizer Holdings – Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

Pricing actions across both segments and strong auto care demand resulted in Net sales of $685.4 million, roughly flat to the prior year, with organic growth of 1.3%.

Increasing fiscal year Net Sales guidance to low single-digit growth and reaffirming fiscal year outlook for Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) today announced results for the second fiscal quarter that ended March 31, 2022.

“I would like to recognize all Energizer colleagues around the world for their dedication to delivering another successful quarter. Our top-line performance exceeded expectations driven by successful pricing execution across our brands and strong organic growth in our auto care business,” said Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer. “Through pricing actions and improved supply chain performance, we continue to offset inflationary cost pressures and improve speed to market. As a result, we are increasing our outlook for top-line growth for the fiscal year while maintaining our outlook for adjusted earnings per share and EBITDA.”

NOTE: This is NOT the complete release, but a summary only. Visit the company website for full details.