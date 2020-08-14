Emmet County Woman Wins $300,000 Playing the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) An Emmet County woman was stunned after she won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Cashword instant game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Marathon gas station, located at 411 West Mitchell Street in Petoskey.

“I like playing Cashword tickets because they take the longest,” the 31-year-old player said. “When I realized I had six red words and won $300,000 I was just stunned.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $26 million playing 5X Cashword, which launched in February. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $32 million in prizes remain, including four $300,000 top prizes, 10 $10,000 prizes, and 73 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE