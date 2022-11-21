Elliott Wave Analysis: Bitcoin's Bear Market Structure [Video] – FXStreet

Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today.

Bitcoin Headline News:Crypto Economy’s Market Cap Slides Below $800 Billion for the First Time Since December 2020.

Crypto Market Summary : Bitcoin is trending lower, next support 15,000 but not expected to hold markets, targets are much lower.

Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave (iii) of iii) of 5 of (C).

Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today.

Bitcoin USD price, analysis (live) charts, news videos. Learn about BTC Elliott Wave bitcoin cryptocurrency, crypto trading.