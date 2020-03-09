Elkhart, Indiana Man Lee Underwood Sentenced For Making Pipe Bombs

(STL.News) – Lee Underwood, age 28, of Elkhart, Indiana, was sentenced in South Bend before United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty for making destructive devices, announced U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.

Underwood was sentenced to 51 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, in late 2017 to early 2018, Underwood made at least five to six pipe bombs while he was a user of methamphetamine and other controlled substances. Someone threw the pipe bombs out of a car and they remained near a busy intersection for several weeks. On several occasions, Underwood fled police, including once when a passenger in the vehicle he was driving shot at a police car that was chasing him.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with the assistance from the Indiana State Police, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, South Bend Police Department, Elkhart County Interdiction and Covert Enforcement Unit, Mishawaka Police Department, and the St. Joseph County Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Donnelly handled the case.

