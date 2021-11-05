END Wildlife Trafficking Act Report 2021

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Department of State submitted the fifth annual report to Congress as required by the Eliminate, Neutralize, and Disrupt Wildlife Trafficking Act of 2016 (the END Wildlife Trafficking Act). Wildlife trafficking is a serious transnational crime that undermines security, economic prosperity, the rule of law, long-standing conservation efforts, and human health through the spread of zoonotic diseases.

The END Wildlife Trafficking Act directs the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretaries of the Interior and Commerce, to submit to Congress a report that lists Focus Countries and Countries of Concern, as defined in the Act. Each Focus Country is a major source, transit point, or consumer of wildlife trafficking products or their derivatives. The identification as a Focus Country does not reflect a positive or negative designation or indicate that these countries are not working diligently to combat wildlife trafficking. A Country of Concern is defined as a Focus Country whose government has actively engaged in or knowingly profited from the trafficking of endangered or threatened species.

The 2021 Focus Countries are Bangladesh, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, China, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Laos, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Mozambique, Nigeria, Philippines, Republic of the Congo, South Africa, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe. The 2021 Countries of Concern are Cambodia, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Laos, Madagascar, and Nigeria.

For more information, please contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.