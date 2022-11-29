Elastic Q2 likely to show cloud growth, but Europe exposure could be a headwind: analyst

photoschmidt/iStock via Getty Images Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is slated to report second-quarter results on November 30 and the expectation is that revenue growth from the cloud will remain strong, but the company’s “heavy exposure” to Europe could be an issue for investors, investment firm Monness, Crespi, Hardt said. Analyst Brian White, who has a neutral rating on Elastic N.V. (ESTC) shares, noted that the company appears “well positioned” to keep participating in long-term trends, aided in part by the cloud. The analyst expects the company to “at least meet” revenue estimates of $264M, with an adjusted loss of 9 cents per share. However, that would represent just 6% sequential growth, below the four-year average of 11%. A consensus of analyst estimates expect Elastic N.V. (ESTC) to lose an adjusted 10 cents per share on $261.64M in revenue. Of that $264M in sales, subscription revenue is expected to make up a bulk of it at $246.1M, with cloud sales growing 59% year-over-year to $109.5M and other subscription revenue coming in at $136.6M, up 13% year-over-year. Services revenue is expected to rise 14% year-over-year to $17.9M and deferred revenue is forecast to rise to $461.2M, up 18% year-over-year, while billings should rise 25% to $290.1M. White also noted that Elastic’s (ESTC) financial analyst day in September was seen as “constructive,” with the company talking about creating a “generational company” that has durable and profitable growth and a competitive moat, with much of the focus on the cloud. “The Elastic Cloud was a focal point during the meeting with Elastic highlighting leading with its cloud offering with strong momentum, reiterating plans to generate 50% of revenue from the Elastic Cloud in [fourth-quarter of fiscal 2024],” White wrote in a note to clients, At the event, White noted that the company “confidently reiterated” its goal of generating $2B in revenue in fiscal 2025, with more than 90% of that coming from recurring revenue. Ahead of earnings, investment firm Jefferies said Elastic (ESTC) has remained “relatively resilient” in what has been a tough broader market for infrastructure software.