El Paso Police Investigating into Village Gate Officer Involved Shooting

El Paso, TX (STL.News) The investigation into Sunday’s afternoon’s officer-involved shooting is continuing. Yesterday approximately 2:49 pm, officers of the Pebble Hills Regional Command Center (PHRCC) received a call for service at the 12000 block of Autumn Gate for Assault in Progress. The offender left the house before the officers arrived.

At approximately 5:14 pm, a second call for service advised officers the offender had returned to the residence. As officers arrived, Hinojo ran into the home. Officers then began to set up a perimeter around the house. While officers in the course of setting up the perimeter, Hinojo’s jumped into a neighboring backyard at the 12000 block of Village Gate and ambushed two officers by shooting at them. Officers fired back, striking the offender. The offender died from his injuries. The Texas Rangers will investigate this case along with the department’s Shooting Review Team, and Crimes Against Persons Unit.

