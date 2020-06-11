El Paso Police Investigate Shooting in Moonlight Ave

EL Paso, TX (STL.News) Crimes Against Persons Detectives were called early this morning to assist Northeast Regional Command Officers with a shooting. Responding Officers discovered 18 –year old Jose Martin Espinosa-Fortuna sitting in a vehicle in the middle of the 4000 block of Moonlight Ave, with a gunshot wound to his torso. Espinosa-Fortuna was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made in connection with this incident and the investigation is on-going at this time.

