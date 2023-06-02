Eden Wellness Therapies Added to Business Directory

Eden Wellness Therapies have been added to the business directory on STL.News.
KIRKWOOD, MO (STL.News) Eden Wellness Therapies in Kirkwood, Missouri, has been added to our business directory under Health & Beauty. They were carefully selected to be included in our exclusive directory due to their unique approach to healthcare, using holistic strategies before relying on medication.
Services offered:
- Cryo Facial
- Body Sculpting
- Cryotherapy
- Skinology
- Red Light Therapy
- Infrared Sauna Wrap
- Compression Therapy
Address, phone, and email:
10807 Big Bend Rd, #3
Kirkwood, Missouri 63122
Phone: 314-648-4856
Email: info.edenwellnessstl@gmail.com
Owner: Jacqi Bennett
