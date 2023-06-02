Eden Wellness Therapies Added to Business Directory

Eden Wellness Therapies have been added to the business directory on STL.News.

KIRKWOOD, MO (STL.News) Eden Wellness Therapies in Kirkwood, Missouri, has been added to our business directory under Health & Beauty. They were carefully selected to be included in our exclusive directory due to their unique approach to healthcare, using holistic strategies before relying on medication.

Services offered:

Cryo Facial

Body Sculpting

Cryotherapy

Skinology

Red Light Therapy

Infrared Sauna Wrap

Compression Therapy

Address, phone, and email:

10807 Big Bend Rd, #3

Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

Phone: 314-648-4856

Email: info.edenwellnessstl@gmail.com

Owner: Jacqi Bennett

The business does not sponsor the listing.

