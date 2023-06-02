Business

Eden Wellness Therapies Added to Business Directory

June 2, 2023
Smith

KIRKWOOD, MO (STL.News) Eden Wellness Therapies in Kirkwood, Missouri, has been added to our business directory under Health & Beauty.  They were carefully selected to be included in our exclusive directory due to their unique approach to healthcare, using holistic strategies before relying on medication.

Services offered:

  • Cryo Facial
  • Body Sculpting
  • Cryotherapy
  • Skinology
  • Red Light Therapy
  • Infrared Sauna Wrap
  • Compression Therapy

Address, phone, and email:

10807 Big Bend Rd, #3
Kirkwood, Missouri 63122
Phone: 314-648-4856
Email: info.edenwellnessstl@gmail.com
Owner: Jacqi Bennett

The business does not sponsor the listing.