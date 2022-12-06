ECB's Lane: more rate hikes needed but inflation close to peak

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will have to raise interest rates several more times, even if inflation is now close to its peak, Italian newspaper Milano Finanza quoted chief economist Philip Lane as saying on Tuesday. “We do expect that more rate increases will be necessary, but a lot has been done already,” Lane told the paper in an interview. “I would be reasonably confident in saying that it is likely we are close to peak inflation.”