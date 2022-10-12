ECB needs at least two more 'significant hikes', Knot says



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank needs at least two significant interest rate increases before it reaches the neutral level, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Wednesday, while also calling for a shrinking of the central bank’s bond holdings.

“We need at least two more significant hikes before we enter the range of plausible estimates for neutral,” Knot, the Dutch central bank governor, said on Bloomberg TV.