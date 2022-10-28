ECB could raise inflation projections, policymaker says



VILNIUS (Reuters) – The European Central Bank (ECB) may need to raise its inflation projections further in December, Lithuanian policymaker Gediminas Simkus told reporters on Friday.

Simkus added that the ECB’s looming discussion on winding down its asset purchase programme should focus on the possible start date and amountsby which the scheme would be reduced.

The ECB on Thursday doubled its deposit rate to 1.5% to fight inflation and said that further policy tightening is necessary.