eBay to Cut 1,000 Jobs in Second Round of 2026 Layoffs

SAN JOSE, CA – October 22, 2026 (STL.News) Online marketplace giant eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is preparing to eliminate approximately 1,000 jobs, representing about 9% of its workforce, in another major restructuring that raises questions about the changing employment landscape in Silicon Valley and the company’s long-term business strategy.

The latest workforce reduction, confirmed Wednesday, October 21, marks eBay’s second significant round of layoffs in 2026. The San Jose-based company previously eliminated approximately 800 positions in February, bringing its announced job reductions this year to roughly 1,800.

The announcement comes as eBay continues to invest in higher-value merchandise, expand its resale business, and introduce technology intended to improve operations and customer experiences.

Unlike companies cutting jobs primarily because of declining sales or financial distress, eBay is restructuring while reporting revenue growth and pursuing opportunities in several expanding segments of the online retail market.

The contrast highlights a growing reality across the technology industry: Strong financial performance does not necessarily translate into employment stability.

eBay Confirms Approximately 1,000 Additional Layoffs

Chief Executive Officer Jamie Iannone informed employees of the latest workforce reductions in an internal memorandum Reuters reviewed.

The company confirmed the cuts, saying it intends to simplify its organizational structure and redirect resources to businesses with stronger growth potential.

According to the company’s statement, the restructuring aims to align employees and financial resources with eBay’s top strategic priorities.

Iannone acknowledged that the company’s existing business strategy has produced results but said management must keep evaluating how it distributes resources.

Affected employees are expected to receive notifications in the coming days.

However, eBay has not publicly identified which departments will see the largest reductions or how many employees at its San Jose headquarters will lose their jobs.

The company also has not provided a detailed geographic breakdown of the layoffs, leaving uncertainty about their impact on individual offices and regional employment markets.

eBay Has Eliminated Thousands of Jobs Since 2023

The latest announcement continues a multiyear pattern of workforce reductions at one of Silicon Valley’s best-known technology companies.

Since 2023, eBay has announced several major rounds of layoffs as management has sought to cut operating expenses, streamline internal operations, and redirect investments.

Its recent workforce reductions include:

February 2023: Approximately 500 positions eliminated.

Approximately 500 positions eliminated. January 2024: Approximately 1,000 positions eliminated.

Approximately 1,000 positions eliminated. February 2026: Approximately 800 positions eliminated, representing roughly 6% of its workforce.

Approximately 800 positions eliminated, representing roughly 6% of its workforce. October 2026: Approximately 1,000 additional positions targeted, representing about 9% of its workforce.

Combined, those four announcements target approximately 3,300 positions for elimination.

The figure represents announced job cuts across different years, not a verified net decline in employment. Hiring, employee departures, acquisitions, and other staffing changes can affect the company’s overall headcount.

eBay reported approximately 12,300 employees at the end of 2025.

The repeated restructuring shows the company has continued to adjust its workforce even as it develops new products, services, and business opportunities.

Why Is eBay Cutting Jobs While Revenue Is Growing?

One of the most significant aspects of the announcement is that eBay is not experiencing the kind of financial collapse traditionally associated with large-scale layoffs.

In its most recently reported quarter, eBay generated about $3.13 billion in revenue, up about 15% from the comparable period a year earlier.

The company also reported approximately $552 million in quarterly profit.

Those results suggest the latest workforce reductions are primarily tied to management’s operating strategy rather than an immediate inability to sustain the business.

eBay has increasingly focused on merchandise categories that attract dedicated buyers, support repeat transactions, and differentiate its marketplace from larger competitors.

These categories include luxury watches, designer merchandise, collectibles, trading cards, refurbished electronics and other specialty products.

By concentrating resources on these areas, eBay hopes to strengthen its competitive position while improving operational efficiency.

However, the strategy also presents difficult questions for employees.

When a company is growing and generating substantial profits, workforce reductions can be especially unsettling for workers who may have expected improving financial results to provide greater job security.

For management, the calculation is different. Executives must evaluate whether existing departments, staffing levels, and operating expenses still fit the company’s future business model.

Artificial Intelligence Raises Questions About Future Jobs

The latest eBay layoffs also come amid broader changes in how technology companies use artificial intelligence to automate tasks, analyze information, and improve productivity.

AI-powered systems can assist with customer support, product recommendations, fraud detection, inventory analysis and numerous administrative responsibilities.

For an online marketplace such as eBay, these capabilities may help improve the experience of buyers and sellers while reducing the time required for certain operational tasks.

The company has been investing in artificial intelligence and related technology as part of its marketplace modernization efforts.

However, eBay has not publicly established that artificial intelligence directly caused the latest 1,000 job reductions.

That distinction is important.

Although automation may influence how companies organize their workforces, the specific relationship between eBay’s technology investments and the announced layoffs remains unclear.

Technology analysts have increasingly debated whether AI will let businesses maintain or expand operations with fewer employees.

Others question whether productivity improvements will eventually generate enough new business opportunities and employment categories to offset positions eliminated through automation.

For eBay employees, the concern is less theoretical: Another major restructuring is underway, and the company has not disclosed which departments will be hit hardest.

eBay Expands Through Its $1.4 Billion Depop Acquisition

While reducing its workforce, eBay has also expanded through acquisitions.

One of its most significant moves in 2026 was the approximately $1.4 billion acquisition of Depop, a fashion resale marketplace particularly popular among younger consumers.

The acquisition, completed in July, gives eBay greater exposure to the growing secondhand clothing market.

Depop has developed a recognizable brand among consumers interested in vintage clothing, individual fashion styles, and environmentally conscious shopping.

The transaction supports eBay’s broader strategy of becoming a destination for specialized merchandise rather than competing exclusively through conventional online retail.

The secondhand fashion market also offers opportunities to attract younger customers who may not have traditionally considered eBay their preferred shopping destination.

The company expects Depop to maintain its distinct identity while benefiting from eBay’s resources and marketplace expertise.

However, acquisitions can also create operational challenges.

Companies must determine how to integrate technology, financial systems, management functions, and administrative responsibilities without undermining the acquired business.

It has not been established whether the Depop transaction has any direct relationship to the latest workforce reductions.

GameStop’s $56 Billion Takeover Proposal Adds Context

eBay’s restructuring follows another major development earlier this year involving video game retailer GameStop.

In May, GameStop Chief Executive Officer Ryan Cohen made an unsolicited acquisition proposal valued at approximately $56 billion.

The proposed transaction drew attention because GameStop was trying to acquire a much larger online marketplace business.

After reviewing the terms, eBay rejected the proposal, expressing concerns about its credibility and appeal to shareholders.

Cohen suggested that the combined company could achieve substantial operating cost reductions.

The takeover proposal demonstrated how eBay’s operating expenses and organizational structure had become subjects of interest beyond its existing management team.

However, no evidence shows that the October layoffs were a response to GameStop’s rejected offer.

The restructuring is consistent with eBay’s previously stated emphasis on operating efficiency and strategic investment.

eBay Stock Has Performed Strongly in 2026

Despite repeated workforce reductions, eBay’s stock has delivered substantial gains during 2026.

According to market reporting accompanying the October 21 announcement, eBay shares advanced nearly 40% during the year, compared with about 12% for the S&P 500 over the same period.

The company’s stock performance reflects investor interest in its improving business prospects, expanding resale operations and efforts to strengthen profitability.

The market reaction also illustrates how investors and employees can view corporate restructuring differently.

Shareholders may welcome efforts to reduce operating expenses if those measures are expected to improve margins and future earnings.

Employees, however, face immediate consequences: job losses, uncertainty, and possible disruption to their careers.

Strong share performance does not eliminate the human impact of workforce reductions.

Nor does a rising stock price guarantee that a company’s restructuring strategy will produce sustainable long-term growth.

Investors will be watching whether eBay can maintain revenue momentum while operating with a smaller workforce.

What the Layoffs Mean for San Jose and Silicon Valley

Because eBay is headquartered in San Jose, the announcement matters to the broader Silicon Valley employment market.

The region has repeatedly adjusted its workforce as major technology companies reconsider staffing needs and invest in automation.

Large employers support surrounding communities through salaries, consumer spending, commercial property occupancy, and relationships with local service providers.

When technology companies eliminate positions, the effects can extend beyond their immediate employees.

Restaurants, retailers, housing markets, and other businesses may see changes in spending patterns when many highly compensated workers lose their jobs.

However, the actual local economic impact of eBay’s latest restructuring cannot yet be determined.

The company has not disclosed how many of the approximately 1,000 affected positions are located in San Jose or elsewhere in California.

Some reductions could involve employees working in other states or international locations.

Without a geographic breakdown, assigning a specific number of layoffs to Silicon Valley would be premature.

eBay’s October 28 Earnings Report Will Be Closely Watched

eBay is scheduled to release its third-quarter financial results on October 28, 2026.

The report could provide more detail on the company’s financial performance, operating expenses, and outlook for the rest of the year.

Investors will likely focus on several important developments, including revenue growth, transaction activity, profitability, and the financial effects of the Depop acquisition.

The company’s workforce restructuring could also generate questions about severance expenses, anticipated cost savings, and future staffing plans.

Although layoffs can reduce recurring payroll expenses, companies frequently incur restructuring costs when eliminating positions.

Those costs may include severance payments, employee benefits, and other expenses associated with organizational changes.

eBay has not yet provided a complete public financial breakdown of the latest restructuring.

As a result, the immediate and longer-term financial effects remain uncertain.

A Changing Employment Reality for Technology Workers

eBay’s decision to eliminate approximately 1,000 additional jobs reflects a broader shift in how established technology companies approach growth.

For decades, expanding technology businesses often increased their workforces as revenue and market opportunities grew.

Today, companies are increasingly examining whether new technology, streamlined management structures, and more specialized operations can support growth without comparable increases in employment.

That approach may improve efficiency, but it also creates uncertainty for workers whose positions may become vulnerable even when their employers remain financially successful.

For eBay, the central challenge will be maintaining customer satisfaction, supporting millions of marketplace transactions, and expanding its business while reducing staffing.

The company must also show that its focus on specialty merchandise, resale fashion, and technology can drive durable growth.

For employees, the immediate question is which positions will be eliminated and what assistance will be available to those affected.

For shareholders, attention will turn to the October 28 earnings report and management’s explanation of how the latest restructuring fits into its long-term financial strategy.

The announcement underscores a significant development in corporate America: Even profitable, growing companies are increasingly willing to eliminate substantial numbers of jobs as they reconsider how their businesses should operate.

eBay’s latest reductions bring its announced 2026 layoffs to approximately 1,800 positions, making this another consequential year of workforce restructuring for the San Jose technology company.

Sources: Reuters, October 21, 2026, reporting on eBay’s internal memorandum and company confirmation; NBC Bay Area, October 21, 2026, reporting on the workforce reductions and local employment implications; Bloomberg reporting published by the Los Angeles Times, October 21, 2026; and San Francisco Chronicle reporting on eBay’s restructuring, historical staffing reductions and business strategy.

Financial disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security.