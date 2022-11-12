Eating testicles in jungle only job worse than being Chancellor – Jeremy Hunt



Eating testicles in the jungle is the only job worse than being Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt has said.His comment came as the nation watched former health secretary Matt Hancock eat part of a camel’s penis, sheep’s vagina and cow’s anus on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!Mr Hancock, who had the Conservative Party whip removed after announcing his plans to join the ITV show, also ate a fish eye and had to drink an entire glass of blended meal worms accompanied with a witchetty grub garnish.The MP said eating the tip of a camel’s penis was “soft and crunchy” and described the thought of eating a sheep’s vagina as “disgusting”.After being served a cow’s anus, Mr Hancock added: “The texture’s terrible and all the time you’re thinking about what you’re eating. I don’t recommend it as a main course.”Read MoreIn an interview with The Sunday Times, Mr Hunt said: “I think eating testicles in the jungle is literally the only job in the world that’s worse than mine.”Meanwhile, Stanley Johnson, father of former prime minister Boris Johnson and a former contestant on the show, told the BBC Mr Hancock is on “a kind of journey of redemption”.Mr Johnson said: “I think that there is a case here that he is working something out.”He said that it is “fantastically good television”, adding that Mr Hancock is raising the issue of dyslexia.On Friday night’s episode, Mr Hancock said: “Do you know what it is actually, what I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that’s what I’m really looking for.”Mr Hancock was forced to quit as health secretary in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.After news broke that he had signed up for the reality show, the MP for West Suffolk had the Tory whip suspended and has come under fire from across the political divide.