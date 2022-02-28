East McKeesport: Robert Botti Admits Possessing Cocaine

East McKeesport Man, Robert Botti Admits Possessing Cocaine

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) A resident of East McKeesport, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

Robert Botti, age 41, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on June 15, 2021, Botti possessed cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

Judge Wiegand scheduled sentencing for June 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of not more than 20 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the Court ordered the defendant to be released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

Assistant United States Attorney Yvonne M. Saadi and Jonathan D. Lusty are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Perryopolis Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Botti.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

