E-auction for RCap later this month; base bid at ?5,231 crore

Lenders of will hold an e-auction later this month for Anil Ambani‘s insolvent financial services company to identify the highest bidder, two people aware of the development told ET.

There will be multiple rounds of bidding among resolution applicants until the highest bidder is identified. The highest offer of ?5,231 crore from Piramal Enterprises-Cosmea Financial Holdings team for Capital and its units will be the base bid for the e-auction, the people cited above said.

The Hinduja Group, Torrent Investments and Oaktree Capital are among the other bidders that have offered to acquire Reliance Capital and all its units.

In the first round, bidders must offer at least ?1,000 crore more than the base price to remain in the fray, the people said. In the second round, the bidders will have to improve their offers by ?750 crore over the highest offer received in the first round. In the third round, the bidders must offer at least ?500 crore over the highest bid received in the second round.

Resolution applicants will be invited to participate in the bidding process to be held between December 19 and December 22.

Lenders on Tuesday discussed two options – inviting closed bids or holding an e-auction among resolution applicants. It was decided that an auction process will help narrow the wide gap between the liquidation value and the highest offer, one of the lenders said.

Disappointed Lenders



The highest offer received for Reliance Capital and its units was 60% below the aggregate liquidation value, which disappointed lenders. They are also not in favour of liquidation or piecemeal sale of assets over concerns that doing so may not fetch the best value for the company, the people said.

Duff & Phelps and RBSA, the two valuers associated with the insolvency, have pegged the liquidation value in the range of ?12,500-13,000 crore, the people said.

Piramal-Cosmea’s ?5,231-crore offer comprises Piramal acquiring Reliance General Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital, for ?3,750 crore. Cosmea would buy the remaining units for ?1,481 crore.

The duo has offered ?4,250 crore upfront and ?981 crore at the end of the second year. Sam Ghosh, founder-promoter of Cosmea Financial Holdings, headed Reliance Capital for almost nine years until 2017. Group offered ?5,060 crore, of which ?4,100 crore is upfront payments and ?320 crore at the end of the third, fifth and seventh years each. Torrent Investments offered ?4,500 crore, of which ?1,100 crore is upfront and ?3,400 crore is over five years. Oaktree Capital proposed ?4,200 crore, wherein ?1,000 crore is upfront and ?3,200 crore is over five years.

UV ARC proposed to act as a collection agent, whereby it would retain as a recovery fee 5% of the amount recovered from selling assets of Reliance Capital. UV ARC estimated cash recoveries between ?11,000 crore and ?15,000 crore. Lenders, however, are keen to consider those bids that involve a higher upfront cash offer, the people cited above said. The administrator has admitted verified claims of ?23,666 crore from financial creditors. has the largest exposure, followed by .

The RBI superseded the board of Reliance Capital on November 30 last year, citing governance concerns. It is a core investment company with 20 units under its fold, including insurance, broking and asset reconstruction.