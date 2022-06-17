West Hartford Man, Dwayne Thompson Guilty of Heroin Trafficking Offenses

(STL.News) Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson today found DWAYNE THOMPSON, 37, of West Hartford, guilty of heroin trafficking offenses.

According to the evidence presented during a bench trial in Hartford, in July 2017, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force received information that Thompson’s associate, Jose Carrasquillo, was interested in acquiring heroin to distribute. Carrasquillo, working with Thompson, subsequently agreed to purchase three kilograms of heroin, for $42,000 per kilogram, from an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a heroin supplier.

On August 22, 2017, Thompson and Carrasquillo, arriving in separate vehicles, met in South Windsor with an individual working with law enforcement to complete the transaction. Thompson was arrested after he was found in possession of a firearm and $126,200 in cash. Carrasquillo, who fled from the scene at a high rate of speed, surrendered to law enforcement two days later.

Judge Thompson found Dwayne Thompson guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, and one count of attempt to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin.

At sentencing, which is scheduled for September 9, Thompson faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term imprisonment of life. Thompson, who had been released on bond, was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service today.

On March 1, 2022, Carrasquillo, 36, of Wethersfield, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin. He is released on a $150,000 pending sentencing, which is scheduled for September 13.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Hartford Resident Office, the Connecticut State Police, and the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Enfield, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic Police Departments. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian P. Leaming and Robert S. Ruff.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today