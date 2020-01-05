Dulles CBP Officers Seize $19,000 in Unreported Currency from U.S. Couple Bound for Morocco

STERLING, VA (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Washington Dulles International Airport continue to encounter travelers who attempt to smuggle unreported currency out of the United States.

It is legal to carry large sums of currency into or out of the United States. However, federal law requires that travelers who possess $10,000 or more in currency or other monetary instruments must report it all to a CBP officer at the airport, seaport, or land border crossing when entering or leaving the country.

In the latest seizure, a couple destined for Casablanca, Morocco on December 28 acknowledged that they understood federal currency reporting requirements and reported verbally and in writing that they possessed $8,000. CBP currency detector dog Cato alerted to their carry-on baggage and officers discovered additional currency. In total, CBP officers discovered $19,651. Officers seized $19,000 and released $651 to the couple for humanitarian purposes and allowed them to continue their trip.

“Customs and Border Protection remains committed to enforcing our nation’s laws, including federal currency reporting laws, and travelers must understand that they face serious consequences for violating currency reporting requirements,” said Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office. “The easiest way for travelers to comply with federal currency reporting requirements is to truthfully declare all currency they possess to a CBP officer. It’s that simple.”

Previously, CBP officers seized $20,000 and $40,000 from travelers who were destined to Turkey on December 13 and Ghana on December 14, respectively. Officers also seized $21,000 in unreported currency from a woman destined to Pakistan on December 6, and officers seized $25,151 in unreported currency from a couple bound for Ghana on November 30.

Consequences for violating U.S. currency reporting laws are severe; penalties may include seizure of most or all of the traveler’s currency, and potential criminal charges.

All travelers, both U.S. citizens and foreign visitors, are encouraged to Know Before You Go to help ease their international arrivals inspection, and to visit CBP’s Travel website to learn more about rules governing travel to and from the U.S.

CBP uses a variety of techniques to intercept narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products, and to assure that global tourism remains safe and strong. On a typical day, CBP seizes an average of about $290,000 in unreported or illicit currency along our nation’s borders.