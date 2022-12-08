DTE Energy raised at Wolfe after Michigan rate order sent shares lower

ehrlif/iStock Editorial via Getty Images DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) +2.8% in Thursday’s trading as Wolfe Research upgraded shares to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $125 price target, following recent weakness due to a disappointing Michigan rate order. “We view this as an opportunity to own a stock with a long track of beating financial expectations, with fears of Michigan regulatory deterioration overdone,” Wolfe’s Steve Fleishman wrote. Michigan’s regulatory environment remains “better than most,” the analyst said, providing an “opportunity for regulatory redemption in 2023.” Fleishman noted DTE (DTE) recently raised its EPS compound annual growth rate to 6%-8%, and dividend growth should track earnings. Separately, DTE Energy (DTE) said it has officially retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal-fired power plants, “bringing southeast Michigan closer to a carbon-free future.” The company said one-third of all electricity it produces now comes from carbon-free power sources, as it seeks to become net-zero by 2050. DTE Energy (DTE) features a solid yield and alpha to the S&P 500 over the last year, but also a high PEG ratio, Mike Zaccardi writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.