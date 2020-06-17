Drug Trafficking Organization Leader Ramon Delossantos Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

(STL.News) – The admitted leader of a drug trafficking organization that distributed dozens of kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine in New England was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison.

Ramon Delossantos, 27, a Dominican national who lived in Cumberland at the time of his arrest in October 2017, previously admitted to the court that he and members of his drug trafficking organization trafficked at least at least 25 kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine throughout several New England states.

According to court documents, a Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force and Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force investigation dubbed “Operation Panemera” determined that Delossantos utilized multiple telephones to avoid law enforcement detection as he facilitated the distribution of narcotics with the use of “runners.” The deliveries varied from small quantities for users to kilogram quantities for large-scale distributors. Delossantos’ favorite mode of transportation was a 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo. The vehicle was seized by law enforcement at the time of his arrest and forfeited to the government.

The investigation, which resulted in the arrest of 23 individuals, resulted in the seizure of approximately 23 kilograms of fentanyl, 18 kilograms of cocaine, 11 kilograms of marijuana, and two kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms. The seizures were made as the drugs moved through the U.S. Postal Service; during traffic stops, including a traffic stop in Fairfield, Conn., on September 30, 2017, where 5 kilograms of fentanyl, ultimately headed to Rhode Island for distribution, were seized; and the execution of court authorized searches of residences, storage units and vehicles where, for example, 5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl were seized from a residence in Norton, Mass., on September 30, 2017.

Arrested and detained on October 2, 2017, Delossantos pleaded guilty on June 14, 2018, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., sentenced Delossantos to 120 months in federal prison, 5 years supervised release, and a fine of $10,000.

Delossantos’ sentenced is announced by United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England Field Division Brian D. Boyle, and Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police Colonel James M. Manni.

According to court documents, Delossantos, who has strong ties to the Dominican Republic, was previously convicted in Massachusetts and Rhode Island state courts on drug trafficking and firearms charges. Most recently, Delossantos was convicted and sentenced to the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) in Rhode Island in December 2014 on firearms charges.

An immigration detainer has been lodged against Delossantos by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Paul F. Daly, Jr., and Milind M. Shah.

United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman acknowledges and thanks the Middleborough, Pembroke, and Norton, Mass. Police Departments, Cumberland, RI, Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Connecticut State Police, United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the DEA Cape Cod Drug Task Force for their assistance in the investigation of this matter.

