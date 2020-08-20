Driver Eduardo Garcia-Patino Sentenced to Federal Prison

(STL.News) – A driver who was stopped on a Kansas highway with 23 pounds of methamphetamine in his car was sentenced today to 164 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.
Eduardo Garcia-Patino, 45, San Jancinto, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Garcia-Patino was stopped for a traffic violation while driving eastbound on I-70 in Geary County, Kan. Investigators found a red duffel bag in his truck containing the methamphetamine.
McAllister commended the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Jackson County Drug Task Force, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle McFarlane and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tris Hunt for their work on the case.
