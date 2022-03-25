Drexel Man Shot at Stover Police Chief after Failed Bank Robbery

Found Guilty at Trial of Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) A Drexel, Missouri, man has been convicted after shooting at law enforcement officers while fleeing a failed bank robbery.

Jacob Allen Monteer, 30, was found guilty following a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes on Monday, March 21, of one count of bank robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms. The court’s verdict was announced today. Monteer remains in federal custody without bond.

On Nov. 30, 2017, Monteer attempted to rob US Bank, 401 W. Newton in Versailles, Mo. Monteer, armed with a Springfield 9mm semi-automatic pistol, walked into the bank with a bandana across his face and demanded money at gunpoint. He jumped over the teller station and opened the teller drawer, but there was no money in the drawer. Monteer fled from the bank in a stolen pick-up truck.

As Monteer led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit, he fired several shots at the police chief of Stover, Mo., who had set up a road block. Monteer then lost control of the stolen vehicle and crashed. He attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended by the sheriff of Morgan County. During their struggle, Monteer was able to fire a round from the sheriff’s AR-15 .223-caliber rifle before being subdued.

Monteer later admitted to law enforcement officers that he was a drug addict and used methamphetamine on a daily basis. Officers searched his vehicle and found drug paraphernalia.

Under federal statutes, Monteer is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 27 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. Oliver . It was investigated by the FBI, the Morgan County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Stover, Mo., Police Department, and the Versailles, Mo., Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today