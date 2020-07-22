Dover Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results: Re-initiates Full Year Guidance

DOWNERS GROVE, IL (STL.News) Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $1.5 billion, a decline of 17% (-16% organic) compared to the second quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $125 million decreased 37%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86 was down 36%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $164 million declined 28%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.13 was down 28% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, Dover generated revenue of $3.2 billion, a decline of 11% (-10% organic) compared to the first six months of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $301 million decreased 1%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.07 was flat year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $368 million declined 11%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.53 was down 10% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE