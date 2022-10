The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday cautioned investors not to fall prey to unauthorised money collection by entities claiming to provide portfolio management services ( PMS ), reports Our Bureau . The regulator said it has noticed these entities have been luring the public with a promise of high returns, through pamphlets and social media platforms. The public is advised to do proper due diligence before trusting their money in such unauthorised schemes, Sebi said.