Donations to Tory party slump 40% in three months

Donations to the Conservatives slumped by 40% in three months, according to figures from the Electoral Commission, which show the party being overtaken by Labour for the first time in over a year.The Conservatives collected just under £3m from July to September, a period that included the end of the Boris Johnson premiership and the subsequent leadership election. That compared with £5.4m in the previous quarter and is the lowest figure since mid-2020.Donations to Labour jumped by nearly a quarter to £4.7m, boosted by spending from unions and individual donors.A Labour spokesperson said: "Donors are coming back to Labour because they can see we are a changed party that is serious about getting into government and building a fairer, greener, more dynamic Britain."A Conservative spokesperson said: "The Conservative party only accepts donations from permissible sources, namely individuals registered on the UK's electoral roll or UK registered companies. Donations are properly and transparently declared to the Electoral Commission, openly published by them and comply fully with the law."A party source added that these figures were likely to be anomalous because of the leadership election that took place during the period.The Tory party has endured a turbulent year, buffeted by the Partygate controversy that helped bring down Johnson, and then Liz Truss's mini-budget, which sent interest rates soaring and eventually ended her short-lived premiership.Rishi Sunak, her successor, is facing difficult choices as he tries to repair economic trust in the government while weathering a cost of living crisis and predicted recession. Peter Cruddas, one of the Tories' biggest donors, recently denounced Sunak's package of tax rises, calling it "anti Conservative" and refusing to commit to donating to the party for the rest of the year.Labour's figures were boosted by £1.6m in donations from unions and £1.5m in individual donations. Among the donors was Gareth Quarry, a former Conservative donor who announced in October he had defected to Labour, accusing the Tories of being "riven with arrogance and complacency".