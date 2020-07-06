Domino’s Pizza® Announces Q2 2020 Earnings Webcast

ANN ARBOR, MI (STL.News) Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:

What : Domino’s Q2 2020 Earnings Webcast

Thursday, July 16 at 10 a.m. EST

biz.dominos.com

Live webcast (web address above)

Chris Brandon, director of investor relations (734) 323-7932

This event will be archived on the Domino’s website for replay.

About Domino’s Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of over $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2020, Domino’s had global retail sales of over $3.4 billion, with over $1.7 billion in the U.S. and over $1.7 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino’s stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino’s achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications.