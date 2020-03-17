Dominion Energy Selects Ramboll to Provide Support for United States’ Largest Offshore Wind Project

– Ramboll is a globally renowned consultant in the offshore wind industry

– Ramboll will support development, engineering aspects of Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project

– CVOW is expected to begin construction in 2024, with a total of 2,600 megawatts of renewable energy in service by end of 2026

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Dominion Energy continues to use the expertise of global leaders in the offshore wind industry for its proposed Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project with the selection of Ramboll as Owner’s Engineer, to provide project development and engineering support on the project, which will produce enough zero-carbon electricity to power 650,000 Virginia homes.

Denmark-based Ramboll, one of the world’s leading consultants in offshore wind, was selected through a competitive process based on a combination of cost, performance and a proven track record of successfully-completed offshore wind projects in 21 countries. Its wind service portfolio ranges from initial wind farm planning and development support to detailed engineering of all major technical packages. Ramboll, which has worked in the U.S. offshore wind market for more than 15 years, will support Dominion Energy with development, supply chain strategy and technical concepts including wind farm layouts and yield assessments.

“Ramboll is a respected, global leader in the offshore wind industry and their expertise will prove to be a valuable asset as we develop our Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project,” said Mark D. Mitchell, Dominion Energy’s vice president of generation construction. “Working with experienced offshore wind leaders, such as Ramboll, will help us bring clean, renewable energy to our customers and achieve our goal of net zero emissions.”

“We are proud that Dominion Energy has selected us as its trusted partner for such a strategically important role in its ambitious offshore wind project,” said Tim Fischer, Ramboll’s global offshore wind director. “The project allows us to not only bring to the table our experience in project development and owner’s engineering, but also in-depth expertise in detailed engineering and design across all relevant project packages, which makes us unique in the market and provides Dominion Energy with an effective one-stop-shop solution.”

Earlier this year, Dominion Energy selected Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, a global leader in offshore wind technology, to manufacture the 2,600 megawatts of wind turbines to be installed on 112,800 acres leased from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) located 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

The selection of Ramboll and Siemens Gamesa comes as Dominion Energy gears up to complete construction on its pilot project – two, 6-megawatt turbines to be installed this spring and scheduled to deliver clean, renewable power to the grid by the end of the year. At the same time, the company is also preparing to perform ocean surveys to determine the commercial project’s potential impact to the ocean and sea life, which supports development of the project’s Construction and Operations Plan for submittal to BOEM later this year.

Dominion Energy’s offshore wind projects are part of the company’s comprehensive clean energy strategy to achieve net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. To accomplish this goal, the company is rapidly expanding solar and wind energy across Virginia, in partnership with zero-carbon nuclear and low-carbon natural gas. Additionally, the company is investing in renewable natural gas, battery storage, pumped hydroelectric storage and other resources that can support the intermittent nature of solar and wind.