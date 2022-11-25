Dominic Raab is being formally investigated over THREE complaints after ‘series’ of bullying claims

A THIRD formal bullying complaint against Dominic Raab has been lodged and will be investigated by an independent senior lawyer.

Rishi Sunak asked Adam Tolley KC to expand the scope of an existing probe into the Justice Secretary last night.

1Dominic Raab is being investigated by an independent lawyer over three bullying allegationsCredit: The Mega Agency

The request came after Mr Sunak was informed of a new complaint by the Cabinet Office last night.