Dominic Raab facing five more claims in bullying investigation, says No10



Dominic Raab is facing five more claims in the bullying investigation launched against him, No10 said on Wednesday.Downing Street said the latest allegations relate to his earlier stint at the Ministry of Justice.They mean the Justice Secretary is now facing eight claims against him from his time at the MoJ, Foreign Office and one when he was Brexit Secretary.Asked why he remained in the Cabinet given the number of claims, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government believed it was “right” for the independent process into Mr Raab’s conduct to be completed by the investigator before a decision on his future was made.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “With the investigation ongoing, we are not providing a running commentary on what is an independent and rightly confidential process.Read More“We did, however, commit to updating you in the event the scope of the investigation changes.“So, I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to include five further formal complaints relating to conduct at the Ministry of Justice as part of the ongoing investigation and in line with the existing terms of reference.”Downing Street confirmed last month that a third formal complaint had been made about Mr Raab’s conduct with staff.The Government had already appointed lawyer Adam Tolley to investigate two complaints against the minister from his time at the Ministry of Justice and the Foreign Office.The inquiry was then extended to look at a third, relating to his time as Brexit Secretary in 2018.Mr Raab denies wrongdoing.It is not clear if all the allegations relate to bullying.Mr Raab, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, requested the investigation into his conduct towards staff in the wake of the first two complaints.Any final judgement on whether Mr Raab broke the ministerial code, and should or should not stay in Government, will rest with Rishi Sunak.