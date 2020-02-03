Dollar General Plans to Create 8,000 Net New Career Opportunities in FY 2020

Discount retailer plans to grow employment numbers through organic new store and distribution network growth

Goodlettsville, TN (STL.News) Dollar General plans to create more than 8,000 new career opportunities in FY 2020 through anticipated store and distribution center growth. In the past five years alone, Dollar General has added approximately 35,000 net new jobs to the American economy, growing its workforce from 105,000 employees in February 2015 to more than 143,000 current employees.

External candidates looking to join Dollar General’s growing team can search for available positions and apply online at dollargeneral.com/careers.

“At Dollar General, we are proud to invest in our employees as a competitive advantage, and we believe the ability to grow and develop a career is one of the most attractive currencies we offer,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “Candidates who join Dollar General can find numerous opportunities to begin or develop their career, demonstrated by the fact approximately 12,000 current store managers and tens of thousands of additional employees have been promoted from within. We are also proud to provide employees with a culture rooted in our mission of Serving Others, world-class training and development programs that support our employees’ career growth and a continual commitment to recruit, train and develop top talent to best serve our customers. We look forward to welcoming additional employees to the Dollar General family this year.”

Dollar General provides employees with award-winning training and development opportunities, which were recognized in 2019 by Training magazine as the magazine’s top worldwide training program, and expects to invest approximately 1.7 million training hours to support employees’ education and development in FY 2020. Employees also have access to paid parental leave, adoption assistance, telemedicine, health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation and much more.

Additionally, Dollar General was recently named as Mass Market Retailer’s Retailer of the Year and among Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of World’s Most Admired Companies.