DOJ Awards Additional $8.4 Million to Municipalities in Northern Illinois

Department of Justice Awards Additional $8.4 Million to Municipalities in Northern Illinois to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

(STL.News) – John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, today announced that, over the past several weeks, the city of Chicago and other municipalities in northern Illinois received more than $8.4 million in Department of Justice grants to respond to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The newly announced grants follow similar allocations from the Department in April of more than $20 million.

The grants were made pursuant to the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, which was authorized by recent legislation signed by President Trump. The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude in the use of these funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, and distributing resources to hard-hit areas. Funds may also be used to help correctional facilities cover costs related to the virus, including, but not limited to, sanitation, contagion prevention, and measures designed to address the related medical needs of inmates, detainees, and correctional personnel.

“The Justice Department remains committed to helping offset the enormous costs incurred by local municipalities in the fight against COVID-19,” said U.S. Attorney Lausch. “These important federal funds will provide critical resources to the city of Chicago and other municipalities throughout northern Illinois working to keep people safe during the pandemic.”

The recipients and awards announced today are as follows:

City of Chicago: $6,785,503

City of Rockford: $572,968

City of Aurora: $144,486

City of Joliet: $119,390

City of Waukegan: $95,895

City of Harvey: $65,348

Town of Cicero: $61,259

Lake County: $58,008

DeKalb County: $58,008

Kane County: $58,008

City of Elgin: $56,526

City of DeKalb: $49,712

Cook County: $48,349

Village of Maywood: $48,268

Village of Skokie: $39,849

City of Zion: $35,200

City of Berwyn: $34,878

Village of Bolingbrook: $34,797

Village of Riverdale: $33,918

City of Blue Island: $33,354

The Justice Department continues to move quickly, awarding grants on a rolling basis and aiming to have funds available for drawdown as soon as possible after receiving applications. Local jurisdictions can determine if they are eligible and apply immediately by visiting the website of the Bureau of Justice Assistance, a component of the Office of Justice Programs (OJP).

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for OJP. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”

