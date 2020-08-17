Diante Colthirst and three other charged as felon in possession of a firearm in Cleveland

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury sitting in Cleveland has indicted four individuals in the Cleveland area on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. These are separate cases and are not related.

Diante Colthirst, age 30, of Cleveland, was indicted on one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Colthirst is charged with the alleged illegal possession of a 9mm pistol on March 2, 2020. Colthirst is prohibited from possessing a firearm after having been previously convicted of felony offenses of attempted felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons while under disability and felonious assault and aggravated robbery in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the ATF with the help of Orange Police Department, and the matter is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Scott C. Zarzycki.

Alaric Holloway, age 30, of Lorain, was indicted on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Holloway is charged with the alleged illegal possession of a 9mm pistol on February 26, 2020, and spent shell casing ammunition on May 25, 2020. Holloway is prohibited from possessing a firearm after having been previously convicted of felony offenses of intimidation, drug trafficking, felonious assault and domestic violence in the Lorain County Common Pleas Court. The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the FBI with the help of Lorain Police Department, and the matter is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Scott C. Zarzycki.

Samuel James McCrimon Jr., age 29, of Cleveland, was indicted on one count of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. McCrimon is charged with the alleged illegal possession of 9mm semi-automatic pistol on June 10, 2020. McCrimon is prohibited from possessing a firearm after having been previously convicted of felony offenses of burglary in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court and felonious assault in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court. The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the ATF with the support of the United States Marshal Service (USMS) Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF), and the matter is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Margaret A. Kane.

Cedric Roberson, age 52, of North Olmsted, was indicted on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person with a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction. Roberson is charged with the alleged illegal possession of a .32 caliber revolver on May 8, 2020. Roberson had previously been convicted of Domestic Violence in 2008, 2013 and 2019 in Cuyahoga and Lorain County Common Pleas Courts. The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the FBI with the help of the Elyria Police Department, and the matter is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Scott C. Zarzycki.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Each defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after a review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal records, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation.

In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

