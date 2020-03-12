DIAA announces basketball tournament changes

(STL.News) – The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors voted today to approve modifications to the DIAA State Basketball Championships as a precautionary measure in response to the national rise in Coronavirus cases.

The Boys and Girls State Basketball semi-finals scheduled for tonight have been postponed to allow time for the host sites to make the necessary adjustments. All semi-final games have been moved to Friday. Times will be announced after consultation with each sport committee.

The Unified championship will be Friday at Caesar Rodney High School. The game time will be announced once details are finalized.

The Boys and Girls Championships still are scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 14

