Devere CEO Expects Further Volatility in Crypto Market Before Year-End — Says Savvy Investors Will Benefit From Panic Sellers

Devere CEO’s Crypto Outlook

The CEO of financial advisory and asset management firm Devere Group, Nigel Green, shared his view on the future outlook for bitcoin and ether Monday.

“Markets are now predicting that policymakers at major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England, are likely to remain resolute in pumping up interest rates in their battle to beat down unexpectedly stubborn inflation,” he began. The executive added that the Fed has “maintained a hawkish theme that inflation remains far too high and they won’t put off raising rates.”

As higher interest rates typically lead to stock market declines, the Devere CEO noted:

Given bitcoin and ether’s current correlation with stock markets, we anticipate further, perhaps heightened, volatility in the crypto market before the end of 2022.

“However, for serious investors, this will not necessarily be seen as a bad thing,” he continued. “The major investors, including institutional ones, will treat it in the same way as turbulence in any other market.”

He explained that “Some of the world’s best investors consistently use market volatility as major buying opportunities in traditional financial markets — and the cryptocurrency market is now no different.” The Devere boss stressed, “When used effectively and efficiently, volatility can be an extremely powerful investment strategy.”

The Devere executive further pointed out that “Bitcoin remains the best-performing asset class in the world, and has consistently ranked amongst the best for both traditional and crypto investment sectors over the last few years.”

Noting that “Serious investors will not be spooked by further volatility,” Green concluded:

Savvy, long-term crypto investors will be looking to benefit from panic sellers by buying their digital currencies ‘on the cheap’ to enhance their investment portfolios.

