Desi investors flock for US megacaps in 2022; Twitter-cryptos emerge as sub themes

New Delhi: The year 2022 did not turn out to be a pleasant one for the Indian investors putting their money in the international stocks, particularly the US markets. US benchmark indices dropped in double digits during the year.

On the back of feeble global cues, including interest rate hikes to tame inflation and recession fears, Dow Jones shed about 11%, whereas tech heavy Nasdaq shed over 18%. S&P 500 was the worst performer, tanking 20% on a year-to-date (ytd) basis.

However, investors remain net buyers, according to the details provided by Vested Finance, an online investment player enabling Indian investors to invest in the US stock markets, witnessed trading volumes grow by 42% in 2022 against the previous year.

Experts believe that exposure to and awareness of the US market investing from India was in its infancy, before the pandemic. Desi investors are going global as they do not wish to miss the chance of diversification and investing in the global leaders.

Viram Shah, Co-founder & CEO, Vested Finance said that Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, Shopify, Meta, Facebook, Netflix and Coinbase were the top stocks traded on their platform in 2022.

Meta, Apple, Alphabet (Google), Microsoft, Netflix, Amazon and Tesla were the most active counters on their platform, whose volumes increased by 110-320% as per the data.

“While investing in the top tech stocks has been popular, investors have also taken the ETF route, especially index ETFs, to diversify their portfolios and get exposure to the US markets,” he added.

Analysts tracking the global markets said that global behemoths and megacaps continue to be in the news on a daily basis for a number of reasons and that is why they hog most of the spotlight.

Swastik Nigam, Founder & CEO, Winvesta, said that the US stock market gyrations in the face of FOMC action with interest rate hikes, investors found refuge in the broader market play was not a surprise.

The top ETFs that found favor with investors from the investors whereas in the stock specific action, the usual suspects Tesla, Apple, and Amazon remained among the most active, he said. “Meme stocks have made an exit this year.”

However, Nigam from Winvesta, a diversified cross-border neobank, said that megacaps or MAGMAN stocks only constitute 14% of the total stock investment through the platform, which is lower than last year’s figure of 17%.

Other than them, Twitter emerged as a short-lived fad, thanks to Elon Musk. Crypto as a theme remained prominent, with stocks like Coinbase making the cut in both 2021 and 2022, the trends suggest.

In the current economic scenario, Fed’s hawkish stance in the wake of tame inflation, expectations of aggresive rate hikes and looking at inflationary fears are likely to keep investors on the tenterhooks.

Investors need to stay calm and stick to investment basics. They need to understand that 2022 was a volatile year, especially when compared to 2021, said Shah from Vested Finance.

“Market cycles are part of the investment journey, so we must accept this and make sure that we avoid making any hasty decisions,”he added. “Every downturn provides opportunities to buy great companies at cheaper prices.”

Many analysts suggest that US equities could continue to do well over the next few years as economic conditions improve, and the US government and the Fed continue to intervene to provide overall stability in the economy.

Investing in equities in 2023 can be a great way to diversify your portfolio and potentially generate long-term returns, they add. But one should not skip the process of doing their own research.

However, other analysts have a word of caution for the investors, putting their money in the global market as they should not avoid the firming greenback.

With the bear market dragging the US stock down, and a depreciating rupee in their hands, investors weren’t keen to invest in the US markets, said Nigam from Winvesta.

“Investors that have a portfolio in the red prefer to wait it out and not invest significant amounts of capital to try and time the market when it’s at the bottom,” he added.

