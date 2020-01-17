Des Moines Man Shane Leroy Robey Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession of a Firearm as a Felon

(STL.News) – Shane Leroy Robey, age 24, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Robey was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment, the statutory maximum, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

Robey pleaded guilty to the offense on September 3, 2019. At sentencing, the Court found on July 3, 2019, Des Moines Police Officers attempted to pull over Robey’s motorcycle. Robey then led officers on a high-speed chase through a residential neighborhood in Des Moines. Robey eventually crashed his motorcycle and then ran from officers. After a brief foot chase, officers apprehended Robey in the backyard of a residence. Officers found a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number on Robey’s flight path. At the time, Robey was on parole for three separate Iowa convictions.

This case was investigated by the Des Moines Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE