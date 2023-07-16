Dept. of Defense – Contracts Awarded on July 14, 2023

U.S. Dept. of Defense Announced Contracts Awarded on July 14, 2023

M.A. Mortenson Co., Minneapolis, Minnesota, was awarded a $67,384,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a training and collaboration center. Bids were solicited via the Internet, with seven received. Work will be performed in Layton, Utah, with an estimated completion date of January 19, 2026. For fiscal 2023 military construction, Army funds for $67,384,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, California, is the contracting activity (W91238-23-C-0023).

Applied Research Associates Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico, was awarded a $24,128,896 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for geospatial intelligence support services. Bids were solicited via the Internet, with one received. Work will be performed in Raleigh, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of July 13, 2026. Fiscal 2023 defense developmental test and evaluation funds in the amount of $24,128,896 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-23-C-0010).

General Dynamics Information Technology, Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $17,928,474 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for information technology support services. Bids were solicited via the Internet, with one received. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2024. For fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $17,928,474 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W50NH9-23-C-0009).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, was awarded an $11,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Common Sensor Electronic Unit engineering support. Bids were solicited via the Internet, with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-23-D-0011).

Dubuque Barge and Fleeting Service Co., doing business as Newt Marine Service,* Dubuque, Iowa, was awarded an $8,654,530 firm-fixed-price contract to construct an island in the Mississippi River in order to increase floodplain forest and fish overwintering areas. Bids were solicited via the Internet, with three received. Work will be performed in Bay City, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of October 31, 2027. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $8,654,530 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul, Minnesota, is the contracting activity (W912ES-23-C-0009).

Weston Solutions Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico, was awarded a $7,750,313 (P00006) modification to contract W912DY-20-F-0475 for regular and recurring maintenance for Defense Logistics Agency facilities. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with an estimated completion date of August 13, 2024. Fiscal 2023 revolving funds in the amount of $7,750,313 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Contractor Integrated Data Services, El Segundo, California, has been awarded a $99,997,000 firm-fixed-price contract for comprehensive cost and requirements. This contract provides subject matter expert support for web comprehensive costs and requirements. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2028. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 procurement funds in the amount of $2,814,092 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8604-23-D-B004). (Awarded July 13, 2023)

Frontline King George JV LLC, Silver Spring, Maryland, was awarded a $47,185,098 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for civil engineering facility and equipment support services. This contract provides for all personnel, tools, supervision, and other items and services, to perform civil engineering support of government equipment and facilities for multiple customers located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Work will be performed at Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by August 31, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and eight offers were received. No funds will be allocated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8601-23-D-0009).

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $17,000,000 contract modification (P00203) to previously awarded contract FA8823-20-C-0004 for period four Space Fence System Sustainment Services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $705,851,350. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kwajalein Atoll, Republic of the Marshall Islands; Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; and Huntsville, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by January 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Center Directorate of Contracting, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded a $12,018,807 firm-fixed-price contract for the repair of Joint Service Electronic Combat System Tester internal components. This contract provides for an end-to-end functional testing capability to determine the status of an electronic combat system installed in or on operational aircraft. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by July 13, 2028. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8517-23-D-0006).

D7 LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $11,054,453 firm-fixed-price contract for the design and build renovation project in Hangar 1002 on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. This contract provides a hoist crane and renovation of three floors of Hangar 1002, Island B, in preparation for the upcoming AC-130J mission. Work will be performed at Kirtland AFB, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by December 13, 2024. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operational and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,054,453 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Installation Contract Center, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9401-23-C-0016).

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded an $81,000,000 modification (P00072) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR0011-17-C-0025, excluding unexercised options, for more opportunities with the Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept Program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $352,950,076 from $271,950,076. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (99%) and Point Mugu, California (1%), with an estimated completion date of January 2026. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $114,734; and fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $57,068,058 are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Teledyne FLIR Surveillance Inc., North Bellerica, Massachusetts, is being awarded an $8,317,505 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H-92241-23-D-0010) to provide Life-Cycle Contractor Support for the AN/ZSQ-3 Electro-Optical Infra-Red Imaging System for the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Technology Applications Program Office. Fiscal 2023 operations & maintenance funding in the amount of $1,484,204 is being obligated at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2028. This was a non-competitive award in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

