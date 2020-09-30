Denver; Jenaireo Wade Sentenced To 5 Years In Federal Prison For Possession Of A Firearm During A Drug Trafficking Crime | Usao-co

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced that Jenaireo Wade of Colorado Springs was sentenced to serve 60 months (5 years) in federal prison followed by 3 years on supervised release for possession of a 9mm pistol during a drug trafficking crime. The Denver Division of the FBI joined in this announcement.

According to the stipulated facts contained in Wade’s plea agreement, on November 1, 2018, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Officers and agents from the FBI were investigating the robbery of a Colorado Springs bank and, while surveilling a local building thought to be related to the robbery, saw Wade go back and forth between his car and the building several times. Wade then left the property and was stopped by police and detained. A search of Wade found $6,000 in cash, which was seized as potential evidence related to the bank robbery. Wade was then released, only to show up again later that day at the same building under surveillance. When officers attempted to contact Wade in the parking lot and ordered him to stop, Wade fled on foot. Following a short pursuit, officers arrested Wade and searched him, this time finding a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, nearly 300 hundred illegal opioid pills, and more cash. Wade was subsequently charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as with drug trafficking offenses, and ultimately pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

“Thanks to the solid work of our law enforcement partners and the prosecutors in our office, another armed criminal has been taken off the streets through the use of federal crime gun sentencing,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “These prosecutions are a critical and straight-forward tool in getting the worst criminals out of our communities quickly, and we are happy to use them anytime our local partners ask for our help.”

“The FBI and Colorado Springs Police Department worked in close collaboration to identify and ​effectively disrupt an interstate criminal conspiracy, and put an end to a series of dangerous robberies,” stated Denver FBI SAC Michael Schneider. “This law enforcement partnership and ​diligent pursuit of justice resulted in a favorable outcome for the affected communities.”

Wade was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason St. Julien. The sentence was pronounced by U.S. District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson on September 28, 2020. The case was investigated by the FBI and the CSPD.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. Related court documents can be found on PACER. The defendant’s case number is 19-cr-221.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

