Denmark’s Constitution Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I congratulate the Kingdom of Denmark and all its citizens as you celebrate the anniversary of the Danish Constitution.

Our partnership, based on mutual democratic values and a commitment to peace and prosperity, is strong and multifaceted. This year, we look forward to reopening our Consulate in Greenland for the first time in 67 years, and anticipate expanding the already deep bonds between our countries. We are proud to work together on the Arctic Council to support scientific research, environmental protection, and sustainable development in the Arctic.

The Kingdom of Denmark and the United States are steadfast allies and partners, and we greatly value Denmark as a leader in promoting peace throughout the world, including in the Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the NATO Mission in Iraq, and the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. We thank Denmark for its strong commitment to advancing global peace and prosperity.

Again, we congratulate the people of Denmark and wish you a happy Constitution Day.

