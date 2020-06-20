Denise M. Martelle Arrested for Possession of Drugs in Brattleboro

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 6/10/20, Brattleboro Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for defective equipment. Investigation lead police to believe that the operator, Denise M. Martelle, a 54 year old female from Brattleboro, was concealing narcotics within her vehicle.

Police seized the vehicle, and were granted a search warrant. The warrant was executed, confirming Police suspicions in regards to narcotics.

Martelle was issued a citation for 3 counts of Possession of a narcotic, along with a charge of possession of cocaine.

Martelle will appear at Windham County Superior Court on 8/11/20 to answer her charges.

