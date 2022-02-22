Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Award Nominations Open

Nominations Open for the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame and the She’s On Her Way Award

Deadline to submit nominations is midnight on March 15, 2022

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney and the Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy (OWAA) announced today that the nomination process is open for induction into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame and the She’s On Her Way Award for 2022. Nomination forms are available online at de.gov/women. The deadline for nominations is midnight on March 15, 2022.

“Our state might be small, but we have no shortage of incredible women who deserve to be honored by the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame and the She’s on Her Way Award,” said Governor Carney. “I encourage everyone to take a moment to nominate a woman who has made a meaningful difference in Delaware.”

Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame

The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame was established in 1981 to recognize the achievements of outstanding Delaware women and their contributions to communities across the state. The induction ceremony is the oldest annual celebration of its kind commemorating Delaware women. The award honors Delaware women who have made an important and lasting impact on the lives of Delawareans and have resided in the state for at least 10 years during their lifetime. Nominees both living and deceased are eligible. The 2022 inductees will be recognized at the Hall of Fame of Delaware Women Induction Ceremony in the fall of 2022.

New this year, the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy recently launched a website that features portraits and biographies of all 160 members of the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame over the last 40 years. The original portraits are currently on display at the Delaware Art Museum until April 17, 2022.

She’s On Her Way Award

The She’s On Her Way Award, organized by the Delaware Commission for Women, recognizes the achievements and celebrates the contributions of talented young women leaders making a difference in Delaware. All nominees must be young women between 18 and 30 years of age by June 30, 2022. Nominees must be native-born Delawareans or have resided in the state for at least five years. Nominees must show that they have made a positive impact upon the lives of Delawareans and have exhibited characteristics of good character, promise and hope; as well as have information and or examples that illustrate the nominee’s positive reputation and or leadership among her peers, and or her community. The Delaware Commission for Women reviews, rates, and deliberates each nomination and selects the awardees. An award ceremony will take place in May or June at the Buena Vista estate in New Castle, Delaware.

Event details for both the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame and She’s On Her Way will be available in the coming months at de.gov/women.