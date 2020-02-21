Delaware Man William Hayes Sentenced To 210 Months’ Imprisonment For Child Sexual Exploitation

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that William Hayes, age 72, of Wilmington, Delaware, was sentenced on February 19, 2020, by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to 210 months’ imprisonment for transportation of minors to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Hayes repeatedly transported two minors from Pennsylvania to Florida, Tennessee and Delaware, to engage in sexual activity for an approximate 10-year period.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.

