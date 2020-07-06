Delaware Libraries Celebrate National Summer Learning Week

(STL.News) – Delaware First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, Delaware Libraries, and United Way of Delaware join the National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) in launching National Summer Learning Week, a celebration dedicated to elevating the importance of keeping kids learning, safe and healthy every summer; ensuring young people return to school ready to succeed.

Delawareans can embrace summer learning fun with a high-energy show for children and their families featuring Antonio Rocha, Storyteller, co-sponsored by the Delaware Division of the Arts on Wednesday, July 8 at 10 a.m. Also, on Thursday, July 9 at 6 p.m., families will have a chance to celebrate their love of reading with DJ Mike during Get Delaware Reading’s Family Breaks. Plus, many more programs will be offered online by Delaware libraries throughout the week and all summer long! View the Calendar

“This summer, more than ever, it’s important to keep children engaged in learning in ways that are creative and fun,” said First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney. “Our libraries and their partners—including families, the most important partners of all—are finding innovative ways to appeal to kids’ curiosity and energy this summer. A library card can help—a lot.”

At the onset of the pandemic, libraries launched online library card registration for eBook check out, and now Curbside Check Out is available for print books.

“For more than 40 years—for generations of Delawareans—Delaware libraries have been cultivating reading and learning passions, in multiple ways and in multiple formats,” said State Librarian Dr. Annie Norman. “Whatever your interest, whatever your talent, the library supports it.”

“Summer learning is even more critical today than it was yesterday. Students are faced with a growing achievement gap due to COVID and the summer slide. Now is a great time for students and their families to continue to engage in activities that nurture a love of learning, especially reading,” said Schlonn Hawkins, director of Get Delaware Reading, presented by United Way of Delaware. “United Way is excited to be a part of programs that will help build the love of learning within our students as they prepare for the upcoming school year.”

For a full list of programs or to register for the Summer Library Reading Program visit delawarelibraries.org/summerreading. Delaware libraries encourage Delawareans of all ages to track their reading and learning during the summer and throughout life. A variety of tips, tools, and techniques for tracking individual interests are available on the Unleash Inner Genius guide.

