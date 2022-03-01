Delaware Governor Lifts COVID-19 State of Emergency

Public Health Emergency authorized to aid hospitals, long-term care facilities with COVID-19 response

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney on Tuesday signed an order. Open this document with ReadSpeaker docReader that lifts the COVID-19 State of Emergency effective at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1. Governor Carney issued the State of Emergency on January 3, 2022 to control the spread of COVID-19 in Delaware communities and protect hospital capacity.

Also on Tuesday, Governor Carney signed a more narrow Public Health Emergency OrderOpen this document with ReadSpeaker docReader to replace a Public Health Emergency Order issued on July 12, 2021. This updated Public Health Emergency Order will allow hospitals and long-term care facilities continued flexibility to respond to cases of COVID-19.