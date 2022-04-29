Delaware Governor Extends Public Health Emergency

Governor Carney Formally Extends Public Health Emergency

LEWES, DE (STL.News) Governor John Carney on Thursday extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs,? enables continued staffing flexibility at hospitals and long-term care facilities, and maintains the State of Delaware’s eligibility ?for low-income Delawareans to continue receiving enhanced federal food benefits.

Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.