Delaware Department of Corrections on the Death of Absconder David Dawson

DOVER, DE (STL.News) The Delaware Department of Corrections reports that on Sunday, December 15, 2019, David Dawson, an offender housed at the Plummer Community Corrections Center who failed to return from an approved job search pass on December 13, was found deceased at a motel in Philadelphia. After discovering Dawson’s body, motel staff contacted the Philadelphia Police Department which responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation determined that no foul play was suspected in Dawson’s death and the police investigation was subsequently closed.

Dawson, age 40, of Wilmington, had been serving a Violation of Probation for a Burglary offense.

All questions surrounding the circumstances of Dawson’s death should be directed to the investigating law enforcement agency.