DeFiChain’s DFI Token Starts Trading on the Gate.io Exchange – CryptoSlate

Singapore, Singapore, 26th September, 2022, Chainwire — DeFiChain , the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone, today announces the listing of its DFI token on Gate.io, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This is a major step in DeFiChain’s mission to make DFI accessible to investors worldwide.

Gate.io is one of the world’s biggest exchanges and supports the most cryptocurrencies of any exchange. The DFI token (ERC-20 version) will start trading on Gate.io at 10am UTC on September 26th. Initially, it will trade against USDT, though Gate.io could bring a DFI-BTC pair as well in the near future. The native version of DFI will become available on the platform in late October.

Buying the token on Gate.io will enable users to transfer DFI to any compatible wallet the user wants. It gives users access to the entire DeFiChain ecosystem including decentralized stock tokens. The DFI token is also available for trading on Huobi, Kucoin, Bybit (ERC-20 format), Bittrex, Bitrue and Hotbit. Each additional listing makes it easier for investors to enter the world of native decentralized finance on DeFiChain.

“We are extremely happy that the DFI token can now be traded on Gate.io and more and more people are able to access the no. 1 DeFi blockchain on Bitcoin.” said Benjamin Rauch, VP Marketing DeFiChain Accelerator.

The DFI token opens up the world to the DeFiChain ecosystem. It is at the core of all activities on the DeFiChain blockchain including:

Providing liquidity in multiple pools

Staking for blockchain consensus and security

As collateral to mint or borrow stock tokens and the dUSD stablecoin

As a reward token

As the governance token of DeFiChain

As the only blockchain to offer decentralized assets on the Bitcoin network, DeFiChain offers users flexibility and benefits of decentralization. Users can mint and trade dTokens to get price exposure to stocks and ETFs without leaving the DeFi ecosystem. They can also buy dTokens – even in fractional pieces – on the DeFiChain DEX.

DeFiChain is a fully decentralized blockchain with on-chain governance. Since its mainnet launch in May 2020, the project has seen an enthusiastic involvement from the community in almost all aspects of the blockchain, from masternodes, projects, tools, governance, economic ideas, to code governance. Its codebase has been developed in an open source manner, and widely peer-reviewed and discussed by many.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain is a decentralized Proof-of-Stake blockchain created as a hard fork of the Bitcoin network to enable advanced DeFi applications. It is dedicated to enabling fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services. DeFiChain offers liquidity mining, staking, decentralized assets, and decentralized loans. The DeFiChain Foundation’s mission is to bring DeFi to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

